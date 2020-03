Fight coronavirus with these DIY Aloe Vera wipes. This method uses an alcohol base. The ratio for mixing is about 1/3 Aloe Vera to 2/3 Alcohol. We didn’t discuss it in the video but everything was measured out. The equation used was v1 x c1 = v2 x c2 where v stands for volume and c stands concentration. Easy way to make hand sanitiser and wipes.

Read Global news here.