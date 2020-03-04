Suspected coronavirus patient staged an escape from a civil hospital in Moga, Punjab after doctors urged him to take a few tests.

Patient escapes after testing for coronavirus in punjab

A Moga native who returned from Dubai on Tuesday ran away from a local hospital after he visited for tests. Doctors suspected him of having the coronavirus, for which they recommended a set of tests to rule out the possibility. With some media persons clicking his photos, he panicked but then returned after a few hours and gave his samples.

The man had complained of cough and visited the civil hospital in Moga with the intention of ruling out the possibility of having pneumonia.

A few tests were done and his samples were collected, following which he was referred to the isolation ward of the hospital.

To read more business news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/business-news/