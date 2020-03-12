Apart from 2 new cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra has also reported 8 cases in Pune.

Two cases of novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in Mumbai. These marked the first cases for the metropolitan city, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Twitter.

In addition to the Mumbai cases, there are also eight other cases from Pune, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 10 and nationally to 68.

Thackeray appealed not to panic and asked people travelling back to India to stay “separately” at their homes.

