Proud of my talented weaver brothers & sisters from Sircilla who’ve restarted the production of #BathukammaSarees 👏💪



My aim as local MLA is to make #SircillaWeaves a brand to reckon with. Textile park & Apparel park will be the key to make this happen#TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/7khjmgnPvW