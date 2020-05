‘Annapurna’ meal centres launched 6 years ago by GHMC have served more than 5.5 Cr meals 👍



As #TelanganaFightsCorona these centres provided quality free meals to more than 65 lakh people. Largest program by any state



Thanks to our partner @AkshayaPatra & hardworking staff🙏 pic.twitter.com/7MXr3IRL3k