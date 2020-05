Telangana tops country’s paddy procurement in Rabi season according to Hon’ble Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Ji😊



Moment of pride for the farmers of Telangana & people of the state. What a turnaround in a span of less than 6 years under the leadership of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu👍 https://t.co/uzYYRgzZDl