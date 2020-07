RGV Murder Movie

Pranay’s assassination in Miryalaguda has created a sensation in Telugu states.

Director Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film ‘Murder’ is based on such an incident.

The official trailer of this movie has arrived. As mentioned earlier, director Varma has released the Murder movie trailer for the planned time. The trailer was provided via his Twitter.

RGV Murder Movie Stills

RGV Murder Movie Stills

RGV Murder Movie Stills

RGV Murder Movie Stills

తాజా క్రీడా వార్తల కోసం: https://www.vaartha.com/news/sports/