film actress in social service

Pranitha Subhash is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly appears in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films.

Pranitha Donate Food For Corona Relief Victims

Pranitha Donate Food For Corona Relief Victims

Pranitha Donate Food For Corona Relief Victims

తాజా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ వార్తల కోసం:https://www.vaartha.com/andhra-pradesh/