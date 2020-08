Niharika, Chaitanya

Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV on Thursday evening.

The low-key festivities were hosted at a posh Hyderabad venue. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej.

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement PicsNiharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

Niharika Chaitanya Engagement Pics

తాజా బిజినెస్‌ వార్తల కోసం: https://www.vaartha.com/news/business/