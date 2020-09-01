Events Goutham Birthday Celebrations September 1, 2020September 1, 2020 Vaartha 22 Views Goutham Birthday, Mahesh babu, Namrata sirodkhar, Sitara Goutham Birthday CelebrationsGoutham Birthday CelebrationsGoutham Birthday CelebrationsGoutham Birthday Celebrations తాజా జాతీయ వార్తల కోసం : https://www.vaartha.com/news/national/ Share this article onClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)