Movie Opening

Adah Sharma Signs two Telugu films both of which are going on floors immediately . She plays the protagonist in both films and shoot will begin with minimal crew .

Shree Krishna Creations Production No 1 Movie Opening

Shree Krishna Creations Production No 1 Movie Opening

Shree Krishna Creations Production No 1 Movie Opening

Shree Krishna Creations Production No 1 Movie Opening

తాజా జాతీయ వార్తల కోసం : https://www.vaartha.com/news/national/