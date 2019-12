Humpy Koneru 🇮🇳 is the 2019 Women's World Rapid Champion. 🏆



Tied for first with 9/12, she defeated Lei Tingjie in a playoff for the first place. Congratulations!👏https://t.co/gHBnFGa1e5 #rapidblitz #chess #India pic.twitter.com/tbHjCk8kUM