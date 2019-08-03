కమలా హర్రీస్ తో సంచలనం సృష్టించే వివాదాస్పద అంశం

Tulasi Gabbard, white American Army veteran, a practising Hindu, member of US Congress, Democratic presidential candidate Rep; took oath on Bhagwat Geeta; for US Presidentship.

ఫాక్స్ న్యూస్ ద్వారా సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్ఫాం ట్విట్టర్లో ట్వీట్ చేయబడింది

Latest updates on International News in Telugu and National News in Telugu

Follow us on Twitter and Like our Facebook page to get updates on your social media