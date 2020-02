#POCOX2 key specs:

– #120HzDisplay.

– 64MP IMX686 Quad cam.

– 20MP+2MP in-screen front cam.

– SD 730G+LiquidCool Tech.

– 4500mAh battery+27W in box charger.

– Up to 8GB+256GB.

– Starts @ 15,999.



Let's see if can get 10K RTs. If we do, we give away, not 1 but 2 #POCOX2. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/i7k7IknIA5