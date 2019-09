గోపీచంద్ నటించిన కొత్త సినిమా చాణక్య థియేట్రికల్ ట్రైలర్

Watch Theatrical Trailer of movie Chanakya, Directed by Thiru. Music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, Produced by Rama Brahmam Sunkara On AK Entertainments Banner

Releasing on 5th October 2019

For more updates on movies please visit

https://www.vaartha.com/news/movies/

Follow us on twitter to get more updates on your social media