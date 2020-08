Govt of India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti reports; Telangana is the leader with 98.31% tap connections providing potable drinking water under the pioneering #MissionBhagiratha 🚰



Kudos to Hon’ble CM Sri KCR’s vision & diligent efforts of team RWS on this fabulous achievement 👍👏 pic.twitter.com/KGi0yHo8XA