Cast: Megastar Chiranjeevi; Amitabh Bachchan; Jagapathi Babu; Nayanthara; Kiccha Sudeep; Vijay Sethupathi; Tamannaah; Niharika; Brahmaji.

Directed by: Surender Reddy; Music Director: Amit Trivedi . Produced by: Ram Charan Under the Banner: Konidela Production Company

