Elaborating on a contingency plan to combat the coronavirus situation in the state, CM K Chandrasekar Rao suggests the use of houses built for poor as isolation wards.

The Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister Etela Rajender has revealed a contingency plan to handle the Coronavirus situation.

If the condition in the state were to worsen, the Chief Minister has assured that another 10,000 beds can be made available at Medical Colleges across the state.

The CM told the health minister that, if the cases of suspected isolation were to exceed, arrangements would be made at the 30-34,000 double bedroom housing schemes built for the poor. This would provide space for over 80,000 beds.

“China had to build a hospital in 10 days, we can use these houses at the press of a button”, said the minister at a press conference.

