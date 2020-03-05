In a move to distribute preventive medication to all those arriving at the Hyderabad airport, Telangana’s AYUSH dept. is giving out free Homeopathic medicines.

Homeopathic medicine distributed in Telangana

The government of Telangana’s AYUSH Department is distributing homeopathic ‘preventive medication’ for coronavirus at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and at Ramanthapur’s government homeopathy hospital. An official said that it is up to people to take it if they wish.

The stall where the medicines are being distributed are advising a dosage of six pills daily, half an hour before and after each meal of the day. For infants who were below 1-year-old, it advised the usage of three pills along with breast milk.

Unfortunately, this move received a strong backlash on Twitter, as many pointed out that there was no scientific basis for the distribution of the homeopathic pills. Many pointed out that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has maintained that a preventive medicine to coronavirus is yet to be developed.

