The Telangana government has taken up the decision to designate a special hospital for Coronavirus treatments following the first case reported in the state.

Coronavirus Situation in Telangana

The Government of Telangana has decided to designate a hospital exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients. Currently, the 24-year-old techie who has been tested positive for the dreaded virus is admitted in an ICU located in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. In order to curb the possibility of a possible spread of the disease among other patients at the hospital, health experts have stressed upon the need to shift the patient to a dedicated facility elsewhere.

Apart from Gandhi Hospital – which also has a facility to test samples collected from COVID-19 suspects – Isolation Wards have been established at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital), Nallakunta, and Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda.

People who came in contact with the patient are also being kept a track on.

