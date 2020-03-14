Schools, colleges, malls, movie theatres to be closed Saturday night onwards, until 31 March.



schools, malls, theatres to be shut in Telangana

Less than 12 hours after its only Covid-19 patient has recovered, another patient has tested positive for the virus. All educational institutions, shopping malls, cinema halls in Telangana would be closed down from Saturday night up to March 31.

While educational institutions will be shut in Telangana till 31 March, board exams shall be held as per schedule.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Ministry said two more suspected cases of coronavirus have been found and that their samples have been collected and sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Test results are awaited.

To read Andhra Pradesh News: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/andhra-pradesh-news/