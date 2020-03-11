Telangana Health Minister, Etela Rajender states that there are no COVID cases in the state

Etela Rajender

Telangana Health Minister, Etela Rajender has stated that there is no case of Coronavirus in the state. He has asked people to remain calm in wake of the outbreak.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation, Etala said: “Till now there is no positive coronavirus case in Telangana.” He also added that luckily the reports are negative for the person who came from Dubai.

All necessary measures are being taken at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

