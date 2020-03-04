The district administration has issued orders to all hotels, ensuring that they do not rent rooms to foreign nationals.

Hotels in Telangana asked to refuse room rentals to foreigners

The district administration of Telangana has issued orders to all the hotels to not let out rooms for foreign nationals. They have been asked to inform the authorities if any foreigner visits their hotel.



After ensuring that all tourists from China as well as South Korea were monitored under quarantine of two weeks, potential tourists will most likely be deterred from staying in the cities hotel accommodations.

In a fresh development, a man from Uzbekistan visited Hotel Swetha on Tuesday where he was not given a room to stay due to COVID-19 scare. He left the place after some time. The officials are now trying to track him to know the purpose of his visit.

