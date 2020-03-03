Women for Women (WoW) cab services will roll out its first set of four cars driven by women in the city on March 8.

Mrs. Jyotsna Angara, Director, YoDee Foundation at WoW press conference

YoDee (Yosha Deedithi Foundation), which conceived WoW (Women on Wheels), is supported by Telangana government, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, TSRTC, Transport department, police and several other institutions and NGOs. The organisation will be launching its new initiative on March 8, in which cars will be driven by women, for women.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod will launch the service on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day celebrations. Four women drivers — D. Sharada, V .Dhanalakshmi, M. Soujanya and T. Sharada — are among 36 women who were trained for several months will operate the cabs, announced Jyotsna Angara, founder of YoDee at a media conference here on Monday.

