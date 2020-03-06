Police took Revanth Reddy away and produced him before a magistrate for illegally using a drone over farmhouse allegedly owned by TRS working chief KT Rama Rao.

Revanth Reddy arrested for illegal use of drone camera.

Malkajgiri Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has been arrested on allegations of illegally using a drone camera. He was taken away for shooting the farm house allegedly owned by IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao.

He has been produced before a local Magistrate, who remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The police took him to the Charlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

The Narsingi police have registered cases against the MP under Sections 184 and 187 IPC and Section 22 of Aircraft Act. 8 of his aides have also been charged with the same.

