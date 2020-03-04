All-rounder Hardik Pandya scores a smashing 105 runs in just 39 balls at the DY Patil T20 cup in Navi Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya smashes 105 runs

Putting forth a smashing performance at the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai, Hardik Pandya made a total score of 105 runs with 10 sixes in just 39 balls. After his comeback following a back surgery last week, he successfully slammed 8 fours and 10 sixes in his innings. He also claimed 5 wickets in a smashing all-round show of talent as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match.

After this stunning victory, Hardik tweeted, “Getting into the grove day by day.”

To read national news: