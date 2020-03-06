Cricket legend Jonty Rhodes takes an early morning dip in the Ganges, tweets about the spiritual and physical benefits of doing so.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took a dip in the Ganges River on the early morning of 4th March and posted a picture of himself on twitter, with the caption, “Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival.”

Rhodes’ picture garnered a massive response from the Twiterrati. Replying to his tweet, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “You have seen more India than me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga Folded hands next time take me along,” tweeted Singh.

