IPL 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus, to start from April 15: BCCI.

IPL 2020 postponed to April 15

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is postponed to April 15th as a “precautionary measure” against COVID-19. The event was slated to begin on March 29. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced this on Friday.

The BCCI statement comes after the Delhi government’s announcement that it will not allow any sporting activity in the capital.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Read Health & Lifestyle news here.