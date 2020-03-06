Scheduled to be played on Women’s Day, the Indian cricket team has made us proud by entering the finals against Australia.

The Indian squad at ICC Women’s T20 2020

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday 8 March.. Team India has done us proud, once again.

After smashing performances throughout the championship, the women in blue are now set to play the finals. Playing against Australia, the Indian team will be challenging the aussies in their home country.

India progressed as the top-ranked team in their group after their match against England was washed out. Host and defending champions Australia defeated South Africa by five runs in the other semi-final.

