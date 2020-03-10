Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s first picture from jail emerges online.

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho’s first picture as a prisoner in a Paraguayan jail has emerged online. This came after the footballer was arrested for showing fake documents.

Ronaldinho and his brother were taken to a courthouse on Saturday, following their arrests. The footballer claimed that the documents were offered as a gift. This gift was allegedly given by Wilmondes Sousa Liria, a businessman, who has been jailed.