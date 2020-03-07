The first ever Khelo India Winter games to commence at Gulmarg today.

The first ever Khelo India Winter Games will begin today at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Around 900 participants are taking part in the 5-day event.

Organised by J&K Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Games will feature various sports disciplines.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju reached Gulmarg for the Games. He also participated in an interactive session at the National Integration Camp.

The camp was hosted in order to motivate and guide youth for their active participation in the promotion of unity.

To read global news: