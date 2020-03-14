The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for capital-starved Yes Bank.

Yes bank moratorium to end in 3 days.

The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for capital-starved Yes Bank. The restrictions on withdrawals from its accounts up to ₹50,000 will be lifted in three working days.

“The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank… shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this Scheme,” the government said on Friday.

