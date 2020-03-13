Will take 1.5 to 2 Years for India to develop COVID-19 Vaccine, says Health Ministry.

Senior health ministry officials said on Thursday that it will take around one-and-a-half to two years for India to develop a vaccine for novel coronavirus even with expedited clinical trials. The novel coronavirus has affected 73 people in the country, including 17 foreign nationals. The 17 affected foreign nationals include 16 Italians and a Canadian patient.

Raman R Gangakhedkar said the National Institute of Virology in Pune has been successful in isolating the virus. With expedited clinical trials and approvals, it will take around one-and-a-half to two years to develop a vaccine,” Gangakhedkar asserted.

