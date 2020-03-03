UN files application over CAA in Supreme Court; MEA says ‘it is our internal matter’.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an Intervention Application in the Indian Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The controversial citizenship bill enacted on December 11, 2019, promises amnesty for undocumented migrants belonging to the non-Muslim faiths from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. After strong reactions and protests, both for and against the bill, it has turned into a tumulus issue in the country. This intervention from the UN brought in a strong reply from the Ministry of External Affairs, which made clear that this issue was an internal matter for India. The Ministry also added that,”We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty”.