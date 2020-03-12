Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 73.

Coronavirus in India

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the total number of cases to 73 in India. Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across India.

Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals, while 17 are foreigners. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha that there are about 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran right now, including 1,100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K.

He said that the government was taking all the necessary steps to ensure their return.

