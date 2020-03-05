Man with a travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad, raising the number of cases to 30.

Coronavirus spreads in India.

A worrying situation has struck India, with the coronavirus outbreak affecting 30 people nationwide. In a recent turn of event, a man from Ghaziabad has been tested positive for the virus. Having a travel history to Iran in the recent past, the man is currently undergoing intensive treatment.

The 29th case, prior to the one in Ghaziabad was a Paytm employee from Gurugram, who had returned from Italy and had tested positive. To keep the situation in check, over 28,529 people are being monitored nationwide.

