These are the 7 inspiring women who took over PM Narendra Modi’s social media accounts on Women’s Day.

As part of the social media campaign titled ‘SheInspiresMe’ on twitter, PM Modi gave his handles to 7 women. After ‘signing off’ and handing over his accounts, these women posted through his accounts.

Here’s a list of who these women are:

Sneha Mohandoss- Founder of Food Bank India, Mohandoss is striving for a hunger-free planet through her NGO.

Malvika Iyer- A bomb blast survivor, who lost her hands and damaged her legs in the grenade blast in her home in Bikaner in 2002. She is now a motivational speaker, disability rights activist, and a model striving to make fashion accessible to all.

Arifa- A Kashmiri activist seeking to revive the traditional Namda crafts of the region.

Kalpana Ramesh- Hyderabad-based architect, Kalpana runs a city-based project to conserve lakes and rivers.

Vijaya Pawar- An artisan from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra, she was the fifth woman to take over Modi’s social media account.

Kalavati- An activist who campaigns against open defecation. A mason who hails from Kanpur, she is on a mission to build toilets across the lower income households in the city.

Veena Devi- An organic farmer, she has been growing mushrooms at home through some unique farming-at-home techniques. She has also encouraged several other women to do grow mushrooms in a similar manner.

