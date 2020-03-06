The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Supreme Court to hear CAA plea

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act filed by journalist Saket Gokhale.

The three-judge bench comprising CJI S. A. Bobde and justices B. R. Gavai and Surya Kant have issued a notice to the Centre on Gokhale’s plea. They also attached more than 160 petitions challenging CAA which are listed for hearing this month.

The apex court, while hearing a batch of 143 petitions on January 22, have announced that the operation of the CAA will not be stayed. It has also said the modalities of hearing the batch of petitions on the CAA will be decided in-chamber and the court might fix them for day-to-day hearing.

