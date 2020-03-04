Taking a dig at PM Modi for “playing clown” on social media, Rahul Gandhi posts Singapore PM’s Coronavirus video and urges Modi to focus on the emergency in the country.

Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to focus on Coronavirus situation

“There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested,” Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. In a later tweet, he launched a more direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to “quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts”.

As India reports a total of 28 cases of Coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi for “playing clown” on social media by focusing on less important issues instead of the pressing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Minutes before Rahul Gandhi posted this message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would “give away” his social media accounts to inspiring women on March 8 — Women’s Day.

Some, like Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saw it as an attempt to divert attention from the devastation wreaked by communal violence in Delhi’s northeast, in which dozens have been killed.

And Rahul Gandhi himself commented on the campaign, asking PM Modi to “quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts”.

To read Health and Lifestyle news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/health-lifestyle-updates/