PM Modi sparks the #SheInspiresUs Campaign for Women’s Day 2020.

PM Modi Shares Twitter Post

After a seemingly cryptic tweet that led people into believing that PM Modi will be disabling his social media accounts from Sunday onwards, he tweeted an interesting post this morning.

The post detailed that PM Modi will be giving away his social media handle as a means of showcasing the inspiring work contributed by women in India. Through the post, PM Modi communicated, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

This hashtag is currently taking the world of twitteratis by storm!

For more national news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/national-news/

