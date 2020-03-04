Suspected COVID-19 Patient flees from hospital in Punjab
Suspected coronavirus patient staged an escape from a civil hospital in Moga, Punjab after doctors urged him to take a few tests.
A Moga native who returned from Dubai on Tuesday ran away from a local hospital after he visited for tests. Doctors suspected him of having the coronavirus, for which they recommended a set of tests to rule out the possibility. With some media persons clicking his photos, he panicked but then returned after a few hours and gave his samples.
The man had complained of cough and visited the civil hospital in Moga with the intention of ruling out the possibility of having pneumonia.
A few tests were done and his samples were collected, following which he was referred to the isolation ward of the hospital.
