Officials collect samples after mass death of bats in Kerala.

Dozens of bats have died in Karassery, Kozhikode. The District animal husbandry officer said that samples were collected from the dead bats for testing. He also added that the results are expected to come a in a few days.

This phenomenon comes after the bird flu virus was confirmed in two poultry farms in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

