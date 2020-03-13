Coronavirus: Maharashtra orders closure of malls, cinema halls in five cities until 31 March.

CM Uddhav Thackeray

Coronavirus has been declared an epidemic in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Malls, gyms, theatres, swimming pools will be closed in these 5 cities until 31 March.

Schools will also be shut for classes 1 to 9 until further notice. 10th and 12th std boards will be held as usual. “Wherever possible, corporates and owners of the private companies should allow employees to work from home from Monday. Avoid large gatherings,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.

To read Global news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/global-news/