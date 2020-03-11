Kerala YouTuber Vlogs About Life in a Coronavirus Isolation Ward.

Mallu traveller coronavirus vlog.

In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Shakir Subhan documented his 3-day stay at an isolation ward. The video features his journey from the Kannur airport, where he arrived with a face-mask.

After this, the ‘Mallu Traveller’, walked through Kannur airport in Kerala and headed straight into an ambulance waiting for him. He was then taken to the isolation ward at a hospital. He vlogged about what its like to be a suspected patient of Coronavirus COVID-19, in India.

Subhan had landed from Azerbaijan, and was being sent to an isolation ward, after a suspected case of COVID-19.

