Scindia joins BJP a day after leaving congress.

A day after quitting the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Scindia tendered his resignation from Congress party yesterday mentioning “this path has been drawing out over the last year”.

Scindia said country’s future totally secure in PM Narendra Modi’s hands and I feel fortunate that PM Modi, BJP chief Nadda has gave me the platform through which I can serve the people.

