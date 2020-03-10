Jaipur hospital uses HIV treatment to cure coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India, a combination of two drugs have been used to treat patients in Jaipur. Medicines which are widely used for controlling HIV infection, have been administered on an elderly Italian couple.

Lopinavir and Ritonavir combination of drugs were used for the patients who tested positive for the virus. The patients’ consent was taken pre-administration. The results of this treatment are awaited.

