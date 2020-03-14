Infected Google Techie’s Wife Who Fled To Agra From Isolation In Bengaluru Tests Positive.

Representative image

In the latest developments, the infected techie from Bengaluru, his wife has been tested positive of Coronavirus. Shockingly, the women had escaped from Bengaluru to Agra to meet parents despite infected.

The 25-year-old woman returned from Italy and was isolated after her husband a Google employee, showed symptoms of the flu. He later tested positive for coronavirus. Thereafter, she escaped from Bangalore on March 8 and flew to New Delhi by air and took a train Agra to meet her parents as reported.

