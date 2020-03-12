Indian stocks officially enter a bear market, Sensex falls over 2900 points.

Indian stocks officially entered the bear market territory after Sensex and Nifty fell over 20% from their peaks in January. After the World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the Sensex on Thursday fell 8.18% or 2,919 points to close at a near two-year low of 32,778. The rupee weakened as much as 0.8% to 74.34 per dollar.

Market capitalisation on BSE fell to Rs 128.92 lakh crore compared to the Wednesday’s market cap of Rs 137.13 lakh crore.

