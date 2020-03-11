India suspends visas to three major European countries.

Visas suspended due to outbreak.

In wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases globally, the government of India has now suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to nationals of three major European countries — France, Germany and Spain.

As of March 10, 372 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in France, bringing the total to 1,784. Over 1,600 positive cases are recorded in Spain as of now. In Germany, 1,139 cases have been reported, up until March 9.

