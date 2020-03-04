Following a surge of cases on Tuesday, the Health Ministry releases an advisory listing of do’s and don’ts for citizens to follow.

After a sudden rise in Coronavirus cases in the country, with 6 new cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Health Ministry has tweeted a list of Do’s and Don’ts for all Indians to follow. This health and hygiene advisory enlists crucial guidelines for citizens to stay in the green zone when it comes preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Do’s:

Wash your hands regularly with soap, especially if you have been in a public place. Experts suggest that one should spend at least 20 seconds — or the time it takes to sing Happy birthday twice — to clean the back of one’s hands, the space between one’s fingers and underneath the fingernails.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

Wear a specialised face mask — the N95 respirators are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.

Cover your cough with disposable tissues and discard them immediately after use.

Seek medical advice if you are sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory diseases — such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Don’ts:

Avoid sharing utensils, water bottles, and personal hygiene items like towels.

Keep your non-essential travel plans to the minimum and avoid attending large public events.

Refrain from spreading unscientific misinformation about possible ways to prevent or treat coronavirus.

Do not stockpile disposable face masks. Such masks need to be worn only by those who are suspected of have an infection.

Stay away from people who are sick or show symptoms such as coughing or fever.

